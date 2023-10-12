GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The cruise-in and fly-in “Wings & Wheels on the Greene” returns to Greeneville Municipal Airport on Oct. 21.

The event welcomes aircraft owners, aviation enthusiasts and car lovers from the Tri-Cities.

“In addition to providing something fun and family-friendly, this event is also designed to promote the aviation industry and tourism,” Jeff Taylor, President/CEO of the Greene County Partnership said. “This is another great event that has a positive and significant economic impact on our community.”

The annual event will feature a car show, fly-in and food trucks.

Admission is free for spectators and $10 to participate in the cruise-in.

For more information on displaying a car or attending the event, contact the Greene County Partnership, at 423-638-4111 or email info@greenecountypartnership.net.

For more information about the fly-in contact Angela Alley at 423-823-9310 or email aalley@greenevilletn.gov.