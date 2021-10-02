‘Wings and Wheels on the Greene’ attracts car and aircraft enthusiasts to Greeneville airport

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Car and aviation enthusiasts got a chance to bring their aircraft and cars out to the Greeneville Municipal Airport (GMA) Saturday.

An event called Wings and Wheels on the Greene hosted by the Greene Co. Partnership and GMA allowed aircraft owners and car enthusiasts to come out and enjoy browsing unique land and air rides while grabbing a bite to eat and watching an American flag fly in.

Photo: Discover Greeneville TN Facebook

According to a release from the Greene Co. Partnership Chamber of Commerce, in addition to seeing classic cars, aircrafts, the American Flag fly-in, and food trucks, participants also had the chance to catch a ride in a biplane.

Admission to the event was free, while auto registration for the event was $10.

FBO Manager at GMA Steve Neesen said that after seeing the success of the event they hope to continue Wings and Wheels on the Greene on a yearly basis.

President and CEO of the Greene County Partnership Jeff Taylor said, in addition, the event being something that is enjoyable for all ages, the event is also designed to promote tourism and the aviation industry.

You can learn more about the event by visiting the Discover Greeneville Facebook page.