JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Winged Deer Park, typically known for its narrow paved trails and baseball fields, will showcase another one of its features at the start of next month.

According to a release from Johnson City, Winged Deer Park is set to host a Bluebell Wildflower Hike beginning Friday, April 1 from 10-11:15 A.M.

The park will look to display the “largest collection of spectacular bluebell flowers in Northeast Tennessee” as hikers pace through the “back forty” section of Winged Deer.

The release says that bluebell flowers reach peak condition in the month of April, before dying out in March.

Bluebell Wildflower Hike Schedule

Friday, April 1, 10-11:15 A.M.

Monday, April 4, 10-11:15 A.M. and 1-2:15 P.M.

Tuesday, April 5, 6-7:15 P.M.

Wednesday, April 6, 10-11:15 A.M.

The event is free of charge for all ages, and no registration is required. For more information on Winged Deer Park’s Bluebell Wildflower Hike, call 423-283-5821.