Winged Deer Park planning nearly $13 million in upgrades

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City is set to spend almost $13 million dollars renovating Winged Deer Park

The $13 million budget for the planned renovations for the park was approved back in June 2021.

The money will go towards upgrading ball fields and facilitates at the park.

Johnson City commissioners approved on Thursday converting softball fields to synthetic turf as well as adding three new soccer fields.

According to the commission, it will not affect the costs of the project.

The end goal is to attract youth baseball tournaments to Johnson City.