Winged Deer Park Lakeside Concert Series announces lineup, beginning with Holly Dunn & Dirt Road Rising

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visitors to Winged Deer Park can enjoy more than lush grounds and cool water this Summer after the Johnson City Department of Parks and Recreation announced a full lineup for the year’s hottest, brightest days.

According to a press release from the department, each concert is free and all but one will take place at Goulding Amphitheatre on Carroll Creek Road.

Performances begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday nights with one exception, and are planned as follows:

June 10 – Holly Ann & Dirt Road Rising

June 17 – Kids Our Age

June 24 – Samantha Gray Band

Sunday, June 27 – Johnson City Symphony Orchestra (6 p.m. at Winged Deer Festival Plaza)

July 8 – CrossRoad Band

July 15 – Beach Nite Band

July 22 – Southern Rebellion

July 29 – Good Rockin’ Tonight

The release states that the concert series is presented by News & Neighbor, 101.5 WQUT Tri-Cities Classic Rock, the Washington County Sherriff’s Department, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

For more information on the series, call 423-283-5827.