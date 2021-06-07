Winged Deer Park Lakeside Concert Series announces lineup, beginning with Holly Dunn & Dirt Road Rising

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: City of Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visitors to Winged Deer Park can enjoy more than lush grounds and cool water this Summer after the Johnson City Department of Parks and Recreation announced a full lineup for the year’s hottest, brightest days.

According to a press release from the department, each concert is free and all but one will take place at Goulding Amphitheatre on Carroll Creek Road.

Performances begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday nights with one exception, and are planned as follows:

  • June 10 – Holly Ann & Dirt Road Rising
  • June 17 – Kids Our Age
  • June 24 – Samantha Gray Band
  • Sunday, June 27 – Johnson City Symphony Orchestra (6 p.m. at Winged Deer Festival Plaza)
  • July 8 – CrossRoad Band
  • July 15 – Beach Nite Band
  • July 22 – Southern Rebellion
  • July 29 – Good Rockin’ Tonight

The release states that the concert series is presented by News & Neighbor, 101.5 WQUT Tri-Cities Classic Rock, the Washington County Sherriff’s Department, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

For more information on the series, call 423-283-5827.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss