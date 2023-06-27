JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A major expansion of a popular Johnson City park has met delays and a cost overrun.

Johnson City commissioners approved what was then a $17.4 million bid from Kingsport-based GRC Construction for a 40-acre, six-field expansion of Winged Deer Park in April 2022.

That expansion includes four new ballfields – each convertible to baseball, softball and soccer fields – and two new soccer fields.

At that time, city officials said the expansion would be complete in May 2023. As of Tuesday, only one of the ballfields was finished.

Johnson City Assistant City Manager Steve Willis said it would be several more months before the project is completed, meaning most of the playing season for those sports will be over by then.

“Late October, early November based on our last progress meeting, which unfortunately is kind of the end of the season for softball, baseball and soccer,” Willis said. “There’s a slight chance we could get some events in prior to year’s end.”

The two new soccer fields, which will have turf surfaces instead of the originally planned grass, are still a patch of dirt.

Crews were hard at work Tuesday grading the other three ballfields and finishing the central clubhouse.

Willis said the delays began early on when crews discovered the quality of the soil was lacking.

“We ran into some bad soil when we started digging there, which required us to haul truckloads of soil out of the area and replace that with clay,” Willis said. “Those fields have to have a very strong, foundational base to build from.”

A rainy spring that has continued into summer has also limited the days crews can work. The delays and changes like the turf for the soccer fields have added to the original $17.4 million cost.

“The total cost of the project now is about $18.3 million,” Willis said. “The bulk of that being the synthetic turf added to the soccer fields as well as the removal of that bad soil.”

Willis said some contingency funds were built into the original bid. The rest of the cost overruns will come from the city’s general fund.

Despite that, Willis said once the new complex is complete, it will be a draw for softball, baseball and soccer tournaments.

“As these larger tournaments evaluate cities, they really want to avoid team travel,” Willis said. “Even from one side of the city to the other can sometimes be problematic when you’re dealing with rainouts and scheduling difficulties. Having all those facilities that close really positions us well to be able to compete for these large tournaments.”

Willis said that once the expansion starts attracting those tournaments, it will provide an economic boost for the city.

“You have a lot of folks traveling here on the weekends for these larger tournaments, which means more patrons in restaurants, more folks using our hotel/motel facilities,” Willis said. “It’s really a great situation for us here in Johnson City.”

Willis said the delayed construction will not have an effect on the Meet the Mountains Festival, which has been moved to Winged Deer for this year.

While construction might not be completed until the fall, Willis said the expansion could have a name much sooner. Last month, the city asked the public for proposals for a name.

Willis said a recommendation will be presented to the city commission in the next two months.