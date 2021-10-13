Wine & Whiskey Festival returning to downtown Kingsport Oct. 16

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Downtown Kingsport’s Wine & Whiskey Festival will return on Oct. 16 to give festival-goers a chance to treat their palates to local and regional spirits.

From 4-7 p.m. at the farmers market, wine and whiskey connoisseurs can enjoy tastings paired with food from downtown’s venues, a release from the Downtown Kingsport Association said.

Honda Kingsport will present local songwriter and recording artist Jeff Lane as he takes the stage to perform soul-infused folk and country-blues pieces.

Participants have two ticket options:

VIP — Includes higher-end wines, a variety of whiskey offerings, a boxed snack from Center Street Grill and Smoke House and a whiskey glass. Preorder is available for $80. This increases to $100 on event day.

Includes higher-end wines, a variety of whiskey offerings, a boxed snack from Center Street Grill and Smoke House and a whiskey glass. Preorder is available for $80. This increases to $100 on event day. Wine Tasting — Includes tastings from a variety of wine vendors, including Hook & Ladder Distillery’s moonshine and whiskey along with a wine-tasting glass. Preorder is available for $40. This increased to $50 on event day.

Proceeds from the festival will help support the Downtown Kingsport Association.

The Wine & Whiskey Festival is sponsored by B&B Package Store, Honda of Kingsport, Abingdon Olive Oil, Fusion @ Banq, Urban Synergy and Friends of DKA sponsors Bank of Tennessee, BrownEdwards, Citizens Bank, HomeTrust Bank, High Voltage, King’s Sport Axe House and Powell Valley Bank.

To learn more about the Wine & Whiskey Festival or to purchase tickets, visit www.kingsportwinefest.com.

To learn more about the Downtown Kingsport Association, visit www.downtownkingsport.org.