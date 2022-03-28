JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A fire that started within a quarter-mile of a home at the foot of Buffalo Mountain Sunday still presented some risk Monday, a forestry official told News Channel 11. By the end of the day, though, the roughly 100-acre fire was 75% contained after beginning the day 40% contained.

The fire was completed surrounded by manmade lines, but Tennessee Division of Forestry Technician James Heaton said very dry conditions and wind meant firefighters remained at work. No injuries or damage to structures have been reported from the blaze.

The fire was not considered to be a threat to spread to any portions of the 725-acre Buffalo Mountain Park, higher up the mountain and slightly north and west of where it was surrounded by manmade efforts to contain it.

A charred hillside near the base of Buffalo Mountain Monday, March 28, shows the damage caused by a 100-acre fire that started March 27. The fire was 75% contained by late afternoon March 28. (WJHL Photo)

“Yesterday, we constructed lines with a dozer and hand tools around the fire,” Heaton told News Channel 11 late Monday morning. “We’re reinforcing those lines, we’re cutting snags, making sure that those lines will hold.”

The cause remains under investigation. Citing that ongoing probe, Heaton wouldn’t provide any details about where the fire started or whether it was the result of someone burning on their property.

The Division of Forestry wasn’t issuing burn permits in the several days leading up to the fire, so anyone who was burning outdoors was going against state advice and approval.

Heaton said when the Tennessee Division of Forestry refuses to issue burn permits, there is always a reason.

“Yesterday was an example of that,” he said.

Tennessee Division of Forestry’s James Heaton said crews continued working the Buffalo Mountain fire Monday.

Conditions meant that while 75% containment by the end of Monday and full containment within a few days were expected, they weren’t guaranteed, Heaton said. He estimated more than 50 firefighters had worked the blaze Sunday, with two bulldozers and two helicopters also on the scene.

“The humidity came up last night, the winds died down and the fire activity disappeared,” Heaton said, standing in front of a backdrop of charred hillside and remnants of swirling smoke. “Today, the winds are back up, the humidity is dropping as we speak and … so the fire activity is starting to pick back up.”

The blaze came after several days of dry and windy conditions, with an initial call coming in to the Johnson City Fire Department (JCFD), interim chief David Bell said Monday. The property is listed on the state’s wildfire website as 153 Sutphin Road.

One truck initially responded but Bell said the JCFD ended up quickly sending five trucks after hearing the fire was substantial. A total of 14 city firefighters worked until about 11 p.m., primarily focused on protecting the multiple buildings that weren’t too far from the flames. The West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department also aided in Sunday’s effort, as did crews from the U.S. Forest Service.

“There was a couple structures close, but the personnel had done a great job and kept it going the other way away from that,” Bell said.

Repeat of 2008 burning of park unlikely

Johnson City Parks and Recreation naturalist Connie Deegan said when she heard about the fire Sunday her thoughts — after immediate concern for people’s property and safety — turned to Buffalo Mountain Park.

A bench along a Buffalo Mountain Park trail looks out upon reminders of the 2008 fire that burned more than half the park’s 725 acres.

With trees burned down, sun-loving species came in to dominate some areas of the park.

“We had a fire in 2008, and it burned 400 of the 725 acres,” Deegan said while standing atop the White Rock overlook Monday, wisps of smoke rising behind and below her.

“I knew there was a chance it wasn’t my area, and I had to find that out first,” said Deegan, who conducts hikes and other programs in the park and enlists volunteers to help with the maintenance of more than seven miles of trails.

The much-larger 2008 fire, which totaled about 1,000 acres, actually improved Deegan’s ability to conduct programs in the long run, with half the park burned and half of it still covered in mature hardwoods.

“You could see a wonderful study in succession,” she said. “Like all the sun-loving stuff came in really quickly, like cedars and sassafras and blueberries and huckleberries. And you would see much more evidence of deer on the part of the park that had been burned versus the older growth hardwood forest part because there was more food sources. So that was kind of interesting.”

Those advantages took some time to materialize, though, and the charred hulks of trees and acres of black kept visitation down for several years starting in 2009, Deegan said.

As of Monday, the park was open and users were enjoying the trails in brisk sunshine. Deegan predicted the fire wouldn’t reach the park.

Deegan reiterated Heaton’s admonition to pay attention to advisories and avoid burning materials when conditions are favorable for fires to start and spread.

“When there is a weather advisory that states fire hazard as the weather advisory, people really need to consider using another day to burn their brush,” she said. “Unless you’re a professional firefighter, you can easily misread the wind. You think ‘I got this knocked,’ and then the fire’s out of control.”

Bell said he and a number of JCFD colleagues learned that lesson more than five years ago when they joined in fighting wildfires outside Gatlinburg that killed more than a dozen people.

“It can move very fast, faster than what we can move away from it, so we have to be very careful and protect ourselves and not get in a situation that we can get caught,” Bell said. He added that Johnson City prohibits open burning — and said if people learn of an evacuation recommendation they should take heed.

“If you hear that, listen to it, and there’s a reason we’re asking you to leave,” Bell said.