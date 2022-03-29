TOWER ROAD, HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Firefighters from state, federal and local agencies have battled some well-publicized fires in Northeast Tennessee the past few days, but modeling shows a spring fire season within the normal range.

Carelessness with burning if not downright arson don’t help matters in the current trend of high winds and low rainfall, though.

Chris Wilson of the Cherokee National Forest North District stood below an out-of-state team of firefighters high up Tower Road above Railroad Grade Road between Hampton and Roan Mountain Tuesday. The group was working to further control a fire that had been called in about 10:30 p.m. Monday and burned roughly 20 acres.

A firefighter trudges up the dozer line at the Tower Road fire in Carter County, Tenn. March 29.

“This is a suspected arson,” Wilson said. “We had our law enforcement out here this morning. He did his investigation. He’ll talk to some of the people that live here and things like that, but it’s hard to catch an arson unless you catch them actually lighting it.”

Another veteran firefighter who’s leading the battle against a blaze not many miles west of the Tower Road fire said the combination of somewhat dry conditions and a lot of windy days has made this season different than most he’s experienced.

“We’ve been experiencing fires a little earlier this year,” said Tennessee Division of Forestry Technician James Heaton, whose crew out of the division’s Gap Creek Road headquarters is leading efforts at the Buffalo Mountain fire that started Sunday.

“We’ve had a significant amount of rain but we’ve had a lot of wind that dried it out pretty quickly afterwards,” Heaton said. “Really a dryer than normal spring has led, with the additional wind, to more fires this spring.”

As Heaton’s state team headed back to the 100-acre Buffalo Mountain fire after a Monday night “spot fire” had kept them there into the wee hours, crews from the western U.S. dug, raked and used other tools of the trade on steep mountain terrain in Carter County Tuesday.

Wilson said that group hoped the relatively wind-free, humid day would help them contain a fire that had started the night before and kept them working until around 2 a.m.

“They’re calling for rain tomorrow night, but it’s going to be well after all that wind starts,” Wilson said. “Say we get a half inch of rain, it’ll put a damper on things but then it’s going to be right back into it again.”

The ground hadn’t gotten as hot overnight as Wilson had feared, but the general forecast was not in the firefighters’ favor. The crews were busy along a hose line that had been prepped by a bulldozer.

A firefighter does close work at the Tower Road fire Tuesday.

Crews used hand tools to improve containment.

Tennessee Forestry Division firefighter Bobby Tester prepares tools to fight the 100-acre Buffalo Mountain fire late Tuesday morning.

A firefighter works the Tower Road fire scene.

A hose line at Tower Road.

Two firefighters work together at the Tower Road site.

A firefighter takes a breather on the steep terrain.

“We have a hose lay going across that dozer line on top and they’re to wet it down really good up there just so when those winds come most of the smokes will be out,” he said, referring to still-smoldering patches.

“The main concern, I’m sure the wind’s going to be pushing uphill and anything that’s up high, it’s going to be blowing across the line.”

Wilson said crews wouldn’t leave the fire unattended for several days to come, with active work any time it’s needed.

The situation is much the same on the flanks of Buffalo Mountain, where Heaton and his crew returned early Tuesday afternoon after a brief respite. Heaton said late Tuesday afternoon the crew was making good progress while also drawing a lot of attention from passersby.

The 20-acre Tower Road fire is between Hampton and Roan Mountain and just downslope from the Appalachian Trail. (WJHL Photo)

That’s because in addition to improving lines with hand tools and removing snags (standing dead trees), the team was “back firing.” That technique involves controlled burning of any fuel between the center blackened area and the fire line marking containment.

“We’ve had a lot of people calling 911, but what they’re seeing is our work and no an expansion of the fire,” he said. The crew will continue well into the evening.

“We’re trying to prepare for this wind event that’s supposed to be hitting us later tonight and tomorrow,” Heaton said. “That will cause probably more of an issue for any kind of fire control.”

Heaton has been a forest firefighter for more than 25 years and said this spring has been unusual.

“We’ve had fires in areas that we don’t normally have fires due to high elevations or that sort of thing,” he said.

“This year we did have a fire on Carver’s Gap there at the top of Roan Mountain. That’s one of the areas I had never been to on a fire so this year conditions have been a little different.”

Heaton said every fire is investigated, either by the U.S. Forest Service, local law enforcement agencies or the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s ag crime unit.

Buffalo Mountain’s is the largest Northeast Tennessee fire currently, but Heaton said his group responded to about half a dozen fires within the past week.

“That’s not including the ones that local volunteer fire departments have arrived on and extinguished without our assistance needed,” he said.

Losing some timber, asking for public’s cooperation

James Heaton prepares to head back to the Buffalo Mountain fire Tuesday.

Tennessee Division of Forestry refers to most of the fires they fight as wildland or brush fires, but Heaton said that can be misleading. About 80% of the Buffalo Mountain fire area was comprised of mature hardwoods.

“Those trees are sometimes 100 feet tall,” Heaton said. “Whenever you get 100-foot tall trees on fire they potentially spread a lot of embers and a lot of sparks throughout forest.”

Trees typically begin burning at their base, but fire then spreads up through the tree or along its outside, using what Heaton called “ladder fuels” to make their way up to the crown.

“Any time that you have ladder fuels involved you have sparks and embers being flown great distances from high elevations. It can cause problems for us, and we don’t know, but that could have been what happened last night.”

It’s that same timber, though, that will help bring an end to the spring fire season. That’s one of several reassuring messages from Tim Phelps, a public information officer for the Division of Forestry.

“Vegetation is rapidly greening up, which helps with surface moisture,” Phelps said.

He also said the soil not far below ground is still wet, which helps crews quickly contain spreading wildfires.

Phelps also said the moisture conditions aren’t extreme in East Tennessee. He described the current situation as “somewhat normal spring fire conditions.”

Normal can still present plenty of risk. Heaton urged people to check the website burnsafetn.org prior to doing any burning and not to burn in localities that don’t allow it, such as Johnson City.

“On days we are not issuing burn permits that should tell them that the conditions are not right for burning,” Heaton said.

“We do really appreciate the people that exercise caution whenever they’re burning, kind of keep an eye on their fire, follow some of the procedures we have in place on our website as far as keeping water handy, tools handy, that sort of thing.”