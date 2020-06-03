William McCloud to appear in court by video Wednesday afternoon on domestic assault, child abuse charges

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – William McCloud, who has been connected to the case of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell, is scheduled to appear in Bristol Sessions Court on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the clerk’s office, McCloud is scheduled to appear in court by video at 1:30 p.m.

McCloud is appearing on charges of domestic assault, child abuse and neglect and violation of an order of protection.

McCloud was arrested on May 24 after he allegedly assaulted a woman who claimed to be his ex-girlfriend and mother of his 8-year-old child.

The woman told deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office that McCloud had been at her home for dinner when the assault occurred.

She said while the assault was occurring, the 8-year-old boy tried to stop McCloud and was hit in the face.

None of the charges that McCloud is appearing for on Wednesday are related to the Evelyn Boswell case.

McCloud has been connected to the Evelyn Boswell case since he was arrested in North Carolina with the toddler’s grandmother in a vehicle that was reported as stolen.