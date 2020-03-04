William McCloud bonds out of jail on same day of court appearance

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 confirmed with officials at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office that William McCloud, the boyfriend of missing Evelyn Boswell’s grandmother, bonded out of jail.

Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said McCloud was being held on a $10,000 bond.

When a News Channel 11 camera was at McCloud’s court appearance Wednesday morning, our crew observed McCloud mouthing words and blowing kisses to someone else in the room.

Our camera crew reports that Angela Boswell reentered the courtroom after leaving and that is who McCloud was reportedly trying to communicate with.

No further information was immediately available about McCloud’s release.

