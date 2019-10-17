Will Jonesborough get a new school? County commissioners set to vote Thursday night

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Washington County, Tennessee Commission could approve plans for a new proposed school in Jonesborough on Thursday night.

The current proposal does not include revenue sharing from the county for Johnson City Schools.

Earlier this week, News Channel 11 revealed that City of Johnson City Manager Pete Peterson and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy are trying to forge what is called an “interlocal agreement” in which the county would contribute an undetermined amount of money for the city schools needs.

PREVIOUS STORY: School board approves plan for new Jonesborough school

The key item for discussion at the commission meeting Thursday night will be a proposed lease for the Jonesborough school.

The special called commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. in Jonesborough.

MORE: Cost of proposed new school in Jonesborough may be less than new Boones Creek school

News Channel 11 will continue to follow the latest developments both on-air and on WJHL.com.