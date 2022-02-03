Some 3G devices may not work soon: Hawkins Co. E-911

At a time of widespread digital insecurity it turns out that the oldest and simplest computer fix there is — turning a device off then back on again — can thwart hackers from stealing information from smartphones. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some devices, such as older phones, may soon lose service in Hawkins County.

According to a Facebook post made by Hawkins County E-911, older phones that rely on 3G service will soon lose connection, including the ability to call 911.

Among other 3G devices, the move may also affect some medical alert devices, vehicle SOS and home security devices, according to the post.

More information can be found on the Federal Communications Commission’s website by clicking here, or by contacting your mobile service provider.