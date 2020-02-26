Wilkes Co. Sheriff’s Office says ‘search inconclusive’ at pond, search for Evelyn Boswell continues

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL)- Officials with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina released an updated statement just after 5 p.m. Wednesday saying that their pond search was ‘inconclusive.’

Officials said the following:

“The search was conducted by Sherrills Ford – Terrell Fire & Rescue team using a Remote Operated Vehicle device as the search was conducted in a body of water, at a pond, located in the Shepherds Crossroads Community in Wilkes County. The search was inconclusive to any facts to the investigation and all information has been reported back to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations as they continue their efforts in this investigation.” Wilkes County, NC Sheriff’s Office

We’re told the AMBER Alert investigation is ongoing.

Authorities also added that William McCloud was extradited back to Tennessee.

No further information was immediately available.

