Wildlife official offers safety tips as bear sightings increase

(WJHL) – It’s springtime, and that means more bear activity in our region.

This is the time of the year when black bears emerge from their dens in search of food.

Wildlife officials encourage homeowners to secure all unnatural food sources to reduce bear encounters.

They also say that even though bears may appear thin this time of year, you should never attempt to feed one.

“Bears are best enjoyed from a distance,” said Matthew Cameron with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. “Don’t feed them, don’t approach them, and try to keep foods put up that they could have access to. Primarily, that’s going to come from your garbage can that’s unsecured, pet foods are a big draw for them, and bird feeders are a big draw.”

Cameron says if you are outdoors and a bear approaches you, do not run. Instead, he says you should make loud noises, wave your arms, and throw rocks or sticks.