GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A wildfire that the U.S. Forest Service has named the “Tweed Fire” is ongoing near the Greene and Cocke County line, and Forest Service officials said teams were actively battling the blaze on Sunday.

According to James Heaton, public information officer for the U.S. Forest Service’s Cherokee National Forest, the wildfire spanned 300 acres Sunday afternoon and was 10% contained. Heaton told News Channel 11 that aircraft from surrounding localities have been assisting with water and flame retardant drops.

Heaton said there were more than one hundred firefighters from across the nation in the area battling the wildfire. A press release from the Forest Service said tactical firing operations are taking place, as well, to reduce available fuel for the fire.

The release said the fire is being investigated as human-caused, however, no exact cause of the fire was provided. The full Sunday afternoon update regarding the Tweed Fire can be found below: