Stanley Valley Fire Dept.: Homeowner burning field leads to crews battling forest fire in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn (WJHL) – First responders worked to get a wildfire under control in Hawkins County on Sunday.

The Stanley Valley Fire Department, along with Carters Valley and Striggersville Fire Departments and the Tennessee Division of Forestry, worked through the day on Sunday to put out the wind-driven fire.

Stanley Valley Fire Department also thanked the Hawkins County and Church Hill rescue squads for providing drinking water and for transporting firefighters up the mountain.

According to Stanley Valley Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad Fields, a homeowner was burning a field, and the wind blew the flames up the mountain.