JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bragging rights were on the line among several area first responders who gathered to play wiffle ball Saturday morning to support a local veteran’s organization.

Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands took over the TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City to host its wiffleball tournament fundraiser.

Teams from Johnson City Police, Johnson City Fire, ETSU Public Safety, Bristol, TN Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office came to play. This is the second year the Honor Flight has held the event – this time with much better weather than the snow they had last year.

Each team raised money to play, all going to the Honor Flight, which takes veterans to the national memorials of their respective wars in Washington D.C.

A Johnson City firefighter told News Channel 11 that it’s an important organization for the department because many local firefighters are also veterans.

“They take veterans that have worked really hard for their country and they take them to see the memorials at their later age,” said Joseph Canaday of the Johnson City Fire Department.

“They get to see things that their fellow soldiers would’ve fought for, and they get to really put their hands on it. Maybe they would’ve not had the chance to do it unless we do events like this, and we’re really happy to be here.”