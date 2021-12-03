Wife, daughter of fallen officer leads Big Stone Gap’s Christmas parade

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Many gathered in Big Stone Gap on Thursday night for a Christmas parade, which was led by the wife and daughter of fallen police officer Michael Chandler.

Big Stone Gap officer Michael Chandler was killed on his 29th birthday and just weeks after he married Wise County deputy Natasha Chandler.

Thursday night, Natasha Chandler and their daughter led the parade through downtown.

“We had an enormous number of rescue and fire department and police as a big part of the parade. So that makes it extra special,” parade emcee Joey O’Quinn said.

The suspect charged with killing Chandler, Michael White, faces several charges, including murder.