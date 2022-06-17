(WJHL) Tenn/Va. – Areas throughout the Tri-Cities region are experiencing power outages due to severe weather that came through on Friday.

Southwest Virginia has been hit the hardest and according to PowerOutage.US, there are thousands without power. Outages by county are as follows:

Lee – 3,358 without power

Scott – 1,093

Wise – 5,846

Russell – 3,871

Buchanan – 1,336

Tazewell – 2,377

Washington – 587

Smyth – 232

In Tennesse the outages are not as widespread with PowerOutage.US reporting 1,179 customers without power in Sullivan County, 1,006 without power in Washinton County and 290 without power in Hancock County.

You can check outage maps based on providers by visiting the links below:

Other issues following the weather include multiple traffic lights out on the East side of Elizabtheton, especially near the Carter County Jail, according to Carter County Dispatch.

Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley told News Channel 11 that in the south end of the county, a downed tree has knocked out telephone lines and blocked Highway 352.