WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several areas in the Tri-Cities have been impacted by widespread flooding from Friday morning storms.

Washington County, Tennessee dispatchers told News Channel 11 officials have responded to several water rescues and are advising people to stay off the roads if possible.

As of 8:26 a.m., the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smart Way map shows flooding on Hartman Drive, Conklin Road and Bacon Branch Road.

While dispatchers said the county is experiencing flooding, the Cherokee Road, 81 South, Greenwood, Conklin, Old SR 34 and Sinking Creek areas are impacted the most.

