Why are there scarves tied to trees in Bristol? | City kicks off campaign to warm those in need

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Tennessee is marking its seventh year of the “Spread the Glove” campaign to distribute winter clothing to those who need it.

A release from the city says that since 2015, Bristol has been tying scarves, gloves, hats and other cold-weather clothing to trees and lampposts along State Street and in the downtown area.

In the last seven years, the release states more than 4,000 clothing items have been put out for those in need.

The articles are tagged with messages that read, “I am not lost. Please take this to keep warm!” or a similar phrase.

“The overwhelming generosity of the Bristol community is heartwarming and vital to the success of the Spread the Glove program,” Mayor Luttrell said in the release. “Individuals, church groups, community organizations, and school children have all joined the cause over the years, providing enough hats and mittens each year to keep our entire city warm throughout the winter months.”

Luttrell tied the first items of the season to a tree on Thursday.

Anyone who would like to donate new, handmade or gently used items can drop them off at marked bins in Bristol. Those bins can be found at the following locations: