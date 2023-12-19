BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Paramount Bristol announced that Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood from “Whose Line is it Anyway?” are bringing their improv comedy tour to the Tri-Cities in the spring.

A release from The Paramount said the pair’s tour is titled “Asking for Trouble” and takes place on March 29. The live show features no script and all improv comedy by using audience interaction and suggestions to generate laughs all night.

The show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” began in 1998 and lasted through 2007. It was later revived in 2013 and continues running today.

The show still features its core cast, including Mochrie and Sherwood, Drew Carey, Wayne Brady and more comedy stars.

Tickets to “Asking for Trouble” went on pre-sale for Paramount members on Tuesday, and public tickets go on sale Friday at noon at paramountbristol.org.

Ticket prices start at $41.54 and go up to $93, according to the Paramount.