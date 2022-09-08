Work progresses Sept. 8, 2022 on the future site of a Fast Pace Urgent Care clinic on West Market Street in Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL photo)

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore!

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new urgent care center is under construction at 1800 W. Market St. across from Sahib Restaurant and a stone’s throw from Johnson City Medical Center.

FastPace Urgent Care is listed as the end use for a building permit issued in June at the property, where work appears near completion. This will be the eighth FastPace center in Northeast Tennessee, with the others in Elizabethton, Erwin, Jonesborough, Piney Flats, Blountville, Kingsport and Church Hill.

JMB FP Investment out of Knoxville purchased the .53-acre property on May 27, 2022 for $715,000. A sign in front of the construction site shows financing by Mountain Commerce Bank.

A wide shot showing the new clinic’s location near the intersection of West Market Street and State of Franklin Road.

The Jonesborough Fast Pace Health Care location.

Workers were busy at the construction site Sept. 8.

FastPace offers a suite of care services and accepts most major insurance plans. The website for the Jonesborough clinic shows it offers urgent care, orthopedic, primary and dermatology care, occupational health, physical therapy and telehealth and behavioral health services.

The centers are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays.

The value of work on the 3,220-square-foot building listed by Raven Construction is $975,000 and plans show five exam rooms, five consult rooms and a lab and x-ray room as well as common areas.

Two job websites show FastPace job listings in Johnson City for nurse practitioners, medical receptionists, medical assistants and an x-ray tech in Johnson City.

News Channel 11 has emailed and called FastPace and affiliated businesses asking for information on the clinic’s timeline for opening and other background. Those inquiries had not been returned

WHAT: A 3,220-square-foot health care clinic on a 0.53-acre tract.

WHERE: 1800 West Market Street (across from Sahib Restaurant)

WHO: JMB FP Investment of Knoxville paid $715,000 for the property May 27, 2022.

WHEN: Building permit obtained June 2, 2022. The operator has not yet announced a projected opening date.

YOUR TAX BENEFIT: About $27,000 annually in property taxes (Washington County and Johnson City combined) based on a $1 million assessed value for the building plus the land value.

