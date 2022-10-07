Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore!

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year ago, News Channel 11 reported on a two-year trend of quickly climbing new home construction. Data from the first nine months of 2022 show that the trajectory hasn’t changed and may not be likely to any time soon.

“We were asking Dave McClelland (interim development services director) recently if he saw any indication that this growth would slow down soon,” City Commissioner John Hunter said Thursday. “He said not at this point.”

The numbers are up by a greater percentage in terms of dollar value than they are in total permits, but even that figure is 26% higher than a year earlier, 51% above 2020’s total and more than 1.5 times the total from 2019.

Housing permits are up 26% from last year in Johnson City and have more than doubled from 2019 (WJHL photo)

Through September, builders had pulled 188 single-family home permits (including attached townhouses) in Johnson City. That was up from 149 in 2021, 124 in 2020 and 71 in 2019.

Hunter said the data affirms what he thinks longer-term residents already know – that Johnson City is a great place to live with a good culture and great amenities.

“Other people are recognizing what we have going on in Johnson City and the region,” he said.

The dollar value increase has been even greater, though inflation and housing price appreciation can clearly account for some of that.

The value of those 188 permits this year is $53,552,588, which is 51% higher than 2021’s total of $35.3 million, more than double 2020’s total of $23.4 million and more than triple the 2019 value of just under $17 million.

Hunter said that translates into an ability for the city to provide services without having to increase the property tax rate.

“That’s always a great benefit. It spreads that cost structure to maintain the city across more people.”

The total value of single-family housing permits has more than tripled in 2022 compared to 2019 and is up 51% from just a year earlier. (WJHL photo)

If McClelland’s prognosis proves true, Johnson City will need to manage the kind of growth it hasn’t experienced for a long time in ways that minimize negative impacts. Hunter said that’s a reason city leaders are paying for an independent growth management study.

“Once we have that we can create a well-thought-out strategic plan for the implementation of the infrastructure projects.”

Regardless of larger economic factors nationally, including higher interest rates and an overall sense of a looming housing market downturn, Hunter said he thinks Johnson City will continue growing.

“We’ve gotten so much attention nationally over the last two or three years about being one of the best places to live, being one of the most affordable, and we still are those things,” he said.

“People may have taken notice of those things that live in other areas but they aren’t quite ready to move, but I feel like they’ve taken note and they’ve identified us as where they’re going to retire or where they’re going to move when they make that job change, or whatever that thing is in their life that’s holding them back at this current point.

“So I think we’re going to continue to see people to this region at a healthy rate.”