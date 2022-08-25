Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. The area’s appeal in the post-COVID, remote-working world has been nationally recognized in numerous media outlets. The region saw its highest estimated population growth in years in 2021. Residential construction is booming and commercial growth is following. This is the first in News Channel 11’s new weekly series “Who’s Building That?” We use public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore! Watch every Thursday for the latest installment and you’ll be in the know about Who’s Building That.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Steel is rising across from Johnson City’s West Market Street Walmart as crews from Deerfield Construction move forward on a $2 million auto center.

Workers at a $2 million construction project across from the Walmart on West Market Street, Johnson City, Tenn. The property is slated for an auto repair center. (WJHL photo)

All signs point to the final product being the Tri-Cities’ first Caliber Collision location. The company has more than 1,500 locations nationwide with two in Asheville, N.C. being the closest to the area. The “job/searcher” website includes a full-time position for a Caliber Collision auto body technician in Johnson City.

A Caliber spokesperson reached Thursday morning by News Channel 11 was working to confirm and gather information on the Johnson City site.

Deerfield Construction is listed as the builder. Cross Development, which has developed other sites for Caliber, purchased the 2.9 acres this spring.

WHAT: A 16,345 square-foot auto body repair shop on a 2.9-acre tract.

WHERE: 2904 West Market Street (between Discount Tire and Williams Electric)

WHO: Cross Development of Carrollton, TX paid $650,000 for the property April 22, 2022.

WHEN: Building permit obtained April 28, 2022. The operator has not yet announced a projected opening date.

YOUR TAX BENEFIT: About $42,000 annually in property taxes (Washington County and Johnson City combined) based on a $2 million assessed value for the building plus the land value. Sales taxes from the repair work will largely benefit local schools.

