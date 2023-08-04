Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore!

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Seventy-two new homes are set to come to Jonesborough, and if this story sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the third time in less than two months News Channel 11 has reported on a new subdivision in Tennessee’s oldest town.

Grading and beginning infrastructure work are underway on the land that will become “Spring Ridge.” The property, purchased last September for $525,000, will be accessed from Old Boones Creek Road and sits behind the Food City on Highway 11-E.

The shaded area shows the location of the 28 acres that will encompass Spring Ridge. At lower left is the Food City supermarket. (State of Tennessee)

Local developers Scott Britton and Terry Orth are teaming up for the project, which Britton says will include 27 patio homes that will be part of a homeowners association, along with 45 standard residential lots.

“When we started, there was a shortage of lots within the city limits,” Britton told News Channel 11.

“Jonesborough is a wonderful place to live. We want to be able to offer families and retirees a place to call home. You can experience the warmth and history of the oldest town in Tennessee while enjoying the convenience of everything else the area has to offer within a short drive.”

Infrastructure could be complete by the first of November and pre-sales of patio homes and other lots will begin then. Britton expects some houses to be complete by spring 2024.

The patio homes will range from 1,400 to 1,700 square feet, with the other houses being 1,700 square feet and larger. Most will have three or four bedrooms and two to three baths.

The patio homes are expected to list for $300,000 and up and the other houses for $400,000 and up.

WHAT: 72 new single-family houses on 28 acres.

WHERE: Off of McCoy Circle and Old Boones Creek Road, Jonesborough (near Food City).

WHO: Scott Britton Construction and Orth Construction.

WHEN: First houses to be ready for occupancy in spring 2024.

YOUR TAX BENEFIT: Based on an average assessment of $400,000 for 72 homes, the project would generate about $215,000 annually in Washington County property taxes and another $135,000 in Jonesborough town property taxes.