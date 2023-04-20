Work is underway at what will be the Tri-Cities’ fourth Weigel’s convenience store, in Kingsport, Tenn. (WJHL photo)

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore!

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Work is underway on what will become the fourth Weigel’s convenience store in the Tri-Cities, this one at 2810 E. Stone Drive.

Weigel’s had a final building permit approved on March 27 showing a 6,383-square-foot building on a 2-acre lot purchased by LKM Properties of Powell, Tennessee for $1,000,000 in March 2018. Weigel’s is headquartered in Powell.

Workers at a Weigel’s job site in Kingsport, Tenn. (WJHL photo)

The site is just across from a Walgreen’s at New Beeson Well Road and East Stone Drive. (WJHL photo)

A map showing the new Weigel’s site shaded. (State of Tennessee)

Weigel’s opened its first Tri-Cities store on Kingsport’s West Stone Drive in 2019. Since then, the chain has opened stores in West Bristol and, most recently, Jonesborough.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Weigel’s headquarters to ask for more information about the timeline and other details regarding the new store, which has an estimated value of $3 million.

WHAT: A site permit for a new 6,383-square-foot Weigel’s convenience store.

WHERE: 2810 E. Stone Drive, Kingsport, across New Beeson Well Road from Walgreens.

WHO: Weigel’s convenience store chain.

WHEN: Work is underway. News Channel 11 has reached out to Weigel’s for details on the timeline.

YOUR TAX BENEFIT: Based on the estimated assessed value of $3 million, the project would generate about $53,000 combined in Sullivan County and Kingsport property taxes, in addition to significant local option sales tax revenue.