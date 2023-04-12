Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore!

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Biscuits appear headed back to the former Bojangles restaurant near East Tennessee State University, and this time an established name in the local restaurant scene will run the show.

Work was underway April 11 at the future “Biscuit Doodle” restaurant near East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL photo)

City of Johnson City building permits show Alex and Breelyn Bomba as owners for a renovation of the 2,700-square-foot space at 1709 W. State of Franklin Road. If the name survives — and it’s registered with the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office as of Jan. 23 — the joint will be called Biscuit Doodle.

The most recent drawings from a permit originally applied for in late January show seating capacity of about 75 people. For the particularly curious, equipment notes include the presence of a “Carnival King” waffle maker.

The Bojangles at the location closed in the fall of 2022. Alex and Breelyn Bomba operate a local cured meats store, Cured Fine Meats, and run the catering arm of Jonesborough’s Main Street Cafe and Catering.

The Bombas also have spearheaded the annual Jonesborough Farm to Table Dinner for a number of years. This year’s dinner is set for Aug. 19.

The permit shows about $175,000 worth of work being done in the former fast-food restaurant. The owners have elected not to answer questions about the timeline for opening, menu and other information pertaining to the new restaurant.

WHAT: New “Biscuit Doodle” restaurant in a former Johnson City Bojangles.

WHERE: 1709 W. State of Franklin Road.

WHO: Alex and Breelyn Bomba, area restauranteurs and entrepreneurs.

WHEN: Unknown, but building permit is in effect through August.