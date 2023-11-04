JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Peerless Properties & Development announced plans on Friday to construct a new business development on West Market Street called “West Place Centre.”

According to a release from Peerless Properties and owner/developer Gary Kalogeros, West Place Centre will be at 1408 West Market Street, will span 15,000 sq. feet and will feature four business units.

Advance Auto Parts has announced plans to open a retail store and a regional distribution facility in a large part of the space, once construction is complete.

“Site construction is set to begin by mid-November and will be managed by selected general contractor, Creative Structures, Inc. based in Knoxville,” said Kalogeros. “The West Market Street corridor is growing along with the rest of Johnson City, and we are very excited to be able to assist in that progress with West Place Centre.”

The property is located between Aldi and Commercial Bank. The release said one unit with an optional drive-thru lane called ‘Space A’ is 2,650 sq. feet and is still available for lease.

The release said those with questions about leasing or construction can contact Gary Kalogeros directly at (423) 292-4224 or Peerless Properties & Development at (423) 282-2351.