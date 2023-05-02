Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore!

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It appears plans are in the works to build what would be Johnson City’s second Aldi grocery store in north Johnson City that could be open by the end of this year.

Local development company Westminster Commons has paid for and submitted a traffic study on the intersection of North Roan and Whitewood Boulevard just north of Indian Trail Middle School. The study was required because the city said under current traffic patterns, a traffic signal wasn’t warranted.

A Johnson City Commission agenda packet item from April 20 showing the planned development near Indian Trail Middle School. The city said the new grocery store is an Aldi. (City of Johnson City)

The study shows justification for a traffic light based on a 20,000-square-foot supermarket and an additional 30,000 square feet of retail in a separate building. The development is on a 5.6-acre parcel that has long housed a pad and steel building supports but nothing else.

City officials told News Channel 11 they were told that the supermarket would be an Aldi. The corporation and developer both said they’re not ready to confirm that on the record.

Aldi’s only Johnson City store on West Market Street is just under 17,000 square feet.

Part of the 5.6 acres along North Roan Street near Whitewood Boulevard that is likely to become home to Johnson City, Tenn.’s second Aldi supermarket. (WJHL photo)

The developer would have to pay for the traffic signal at an estimated cost of more than a half million dollars.

WHAT: Johnson City’s second Aldi supermarket with 20,000 square feet of space (pending finalization of deal). Additional commercial building planned on property.

WHERE: North Roan Street and Whitewood Blvd., (just north of Indian Trail Middle School).

WHO: Westminster Commons LLC (developer) and Aldi U.S.

WHEN: Traffic study submitted to City of Johnson City said plans were for completion by end of 2023.

YOUR TAX BENEFIT: Estimated Aldi value $3 million would bring about $43,000 annually combined in city and Washington County property taxes. Significant local option sales tax revenue.