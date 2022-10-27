48 new apartment units are slated for construction at this Johnson City site on West Walnut Street, next to the old Midway school. (WJHL photo)

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore!

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pasture will become an apartment complex midway between Johnson City and Jonesborough as the demand for multifamily housing continues to surge in the metro area.

Crews work on grading and infrastructure at 3529 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City, where developer Scott Landy will construct a 3-building, 48-unit apartment complex. (WJHL photo)

Local developer Scott Landy will build 48 apartment units — 16 two-bedrooms and 32 one-bedrooms — in three buildings next to the former Midway School building on the Old Jonesborough Highway (West Walnut Street).

Landy is also the owner of the land, which was in his family. He’ll name the project for his late older brother, calling it “Eli’s Place.” Eli Landy lived in a home there before he passed away.

“I would have built this complex regardless, but there’s such a demand for it right now,” said Landy, whose SJL Enterprises is the builder. “There’s just no vacancies for apartments.”

Grading and foundation work has just begun after a permit was obtained for the first two buildings on Oct. 13. Landy said he hopes to have the project complete within about 18 months.

Each of the first two buildings is listed as having an anticipated value of $2,150,000 and the overall project’s ballpark value of about $5.9 million.

A screen capture from the building permit shows the shape of the lot and the planned buildings. (WJHL photo)

Landy expects the tenant base to be a mix of professionals and possibly students. He also owns 6 acres adjacent to the apartment project where he plans to build single-family residential homes on at some future date.

WHAT: A three-building, 48-unit apartment complex on 3.6 acres. 16 two-bedrooms will average about 1,000 square feet, 32 one-bedrooms about 750 square feet.

WHERE: 3529 W. Walnut Street, Johnson City (next to old Midway School).

WHO: SJL Enterprises (builder), LP Partners (owner).

WHEN: Completion expected in early 2024.

YOUR TAX BENEFIT: About $94,000 annually in property taxes (Washington County and Jonesborough combined) based on an estimated tax appraisal value of $5.9 million.