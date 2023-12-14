KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Plans are underway to open a second 7 Brew drive-thru coffee stand in Kingsport.

According to construction plans, the new 7 Brew will occupy the current vacant lot at 1775 Fort Henry Drive between Food City Gas ‘N Go and Warranty One Mower Repair.

A construction permit was approved by the city last week. Records show the property was recently purchased by 7B Real Estate Kingsport, LLC from Pal’s Pac, LLC.

7 Brew serves various drinks, including coffees, teas, smoothies, shakes, energy drinks and lemonades with more than 20,000 unique drink combinations, according to the company. Service is drive-thru only.

News Channel 11 has reached out to 7 Brew officials for more information about the proposed new location, including an expected opening date.

The new coffee stand will be the fifth 7 Brew in the Tri-Cities. There are two in Johnson City and one in Kingsport on East Stone Drive. A new Elizabethton location is expected to open soon.

There are more than 170 7 Brew locations across the country.