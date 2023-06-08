Creekside Behavioral Health is adding a 24-bed wing to its 72-bed psychiatric hospital in Kingsport, Tenn. (WJHL photo)

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore!

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A psychiatric hospital that opened in 2018 is growing its occupancy by 33% with a project that is about to come out of the ground just off East Stone Drive.

Creekside Behavioral Health, a 72-bed facility that opened in October 2018, is adding 24 beds in a new unit that should be open by the end of the year.

Workers conduct preliminary work (left background) on the new 24-bed Creekside Behavioral Health wing. (WJHL photo)

Director of Business Development Jeff Williams told News Channel 11 the project is in response to the growing demand for inpatient behavioral health care across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Creekside offers partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and chemical detox programs (both inpatient and outpatient) in addition to its acute inpatient program.

Williams said the facility has provided inpatient psychiatric and substance use disorder treatment to more than 9,000 people and treated more than 1,600 outpatients, who have logged more than 25,000 total visits.

The addition is being built directly off the existing building.

WHAT: 24-bed wing at psychiatric hospital totaling 9,125 square feet.

WHERE: 1025 Executive Park Blvd., Kingsport.

WHO: Creekside Behavioral Health.

WHEN: Target date for opening is December 2023.

YOUR TAX BENEFIT: Estimated additional property tax (Kingsport and Sullivan County combined) of about $100,000 a year.