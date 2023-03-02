Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore!

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some type of restaurant— the official drawings mention Texas Roadhouse — is coming to an acre of empty space at The Mall at Johnson City’s main North Roan Street entrance.

Washington Prime Group, the mall’s owner, isn’t saying much and neither is Texas Roadhouse about the 7,999-square-foot building shown in preliminary drawings submitted to the City of Johnson City.

A screen capture from a document submitted to the City of Johnson City related to The Mall at Johnson City’s site permit for 2005 N. Roan St. (City of Johnson City)

But the site just south of the Chipotle and Chicken Salad Chick has been approved for a site permit with an estimated $600,000 worth of work to be done by GCS Inc. for Glimcher Properties (Glimcher sold the mall to Washington Prime a number of years ago).

“Along with our more than 80 national, regional and local retailers, we continue to focus on providing the best possible experience for our guests with a mix of retail, dining and entertainment options,” The Mall at Johnson City General Manager Ashley Grindstaff said in an email response to a News Channel 11 inquiry.

“Our leasing team is in discussions with a potential new tenant to fill the space and we will announce plans when we are able.”

A site permit has been issued for this property at The Mall at Johnson City. (WJHL photo)

The only signs of potential activity at the site now are a smattering of small flags marking gas lines and the like. The permit describes completion of a stone building pad, lighting, storm sewer, curbs and landscaping.

“Future tenant will submit a separate set of construction drawings for the building portion of the project,” the permit says.

Texas Roadhouse already has a location barely more than a stone’s throw from the mall on the opposite side of North Roan and slightly south. It is smaller than the proposed new building.

The site permit is good for 180 days and was issued Feb. 13.

