Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore!

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Erwin’s first new residential subdivision in more than two decades is well on its way to completion.

Three different homebuilders are constructing a total of 36 homes on the site first purchased nearly two years ago by Wolfe Development. The property in the Fishery Community, on the north side of town, is served by Erwin Utilities sewer, gas and fiber to the home broadband internet.

Trim work on a home nearing completion at Erwin’s Fishery Village subdivision.

A wide view of Fishery Village subdivision.

Cutting brick at the first home inside the new subdivision’s road, Ervin Loop.



Homes range in size from 1,600 to 2,200 square feet. Kelly Wolfe of Wolfe Development estimates the price points will range from the high $300,000s to the mid-$400,000s. The majority of lots are about one-fifth of an acre, though a few are larger. Some are single level and some are two-story.

Wolfe, who founded his company along with his wife in 1994, said Erwin’s friendly people, unsurpassed scenic beauty and proximity to the rest of the Tri-Cities — along with a low cost of living — made developing here an easy choice.

“It was surprising to us to learn that many people consider Erwin to now be a bedroom community for Weaverville and Asheville, North Carolina,” Wolfe said. “We’ve actually seen census data to support that.”

Crews were busy with a variety of tasks Feb. 23, including the application of brick to several houses.

WHAT: A new single-family residential subdivision featuring 36 home lots on 11 acres.

WHERE: Brown Road, between Zane Whitson Drive and Johnson Loop Road in Erwin’s Fishery Community.

WHO: Wolfe Development, Riddle Construction, Orth Homes. Wolfe purchased the original acreage in March 2021 for $147,470.

WHEN: Homes in various stages of construction, some near completion. Sales set to begin in the second quarter of 2023.

YOUR TAX BENEFIT: Based on the estimated assessed value of $12 million for all the homes, the project would generate about $115,000 annually in property taxes — $70,000 for Unicoi County and $45,000 for Erwin.