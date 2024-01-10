ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton’s first single-family subdivision in two decades is close to halfway complete, and the developer who’s building it says he expects more to follow.

The first phase of “The Landings at West End” is nearing completion, with eight houses done and four more in progress. Terry Orth of Orth Construction said the final product will include 24 houses.

Orth told News Channel 11 there continues to be “a lot of demand all over East Tennessee” for new home construction, adding that sales have been great in Elizabethton. The homes are being built “on spec,” as opposed to waiting to build until a buyer has selected a model and gotten into a contract.

The subdivision is zone R-1, single-family residential. Orth bought the original 12 acres in March 2021.

“The City is excited to see new residential growth inside our city limits,” City Manager Daniel Estes said. “Knowing that developers see our community as a place to make an investment indicates that Elizabethton is a wonderful place to live.”

The three homes that have sold so far range from about 1,900 finished square feet to more than 3,500, at prices ranging from $490,000 to $580,000. The average price has been $548,333.

WHAT: 24 new single-family houses on 12 acres.

WHERE: Off of Mary Patton Highway, Elizabethton.

WHO: Orth Construction.

WHEN: Eight houses complete, remainder of buildout in 2024.

YOUR TAX BENEFIT: Based on an average assessment of $375,000 for 24 homes, the project would generate about $49,000 annually in Carter County property taxes and another $37,000 in Elizabethton property taxes.