Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore!

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Plans are underway to bring Chipotle Mexican Grill’s burritos, bowls, and other items to the Model City.

Chipotle is looking to open a restaurant at 1401 East Stone Drive, between Hardee’s and the former Rush Street Grill, which is now Take 5 Oil Change.

The site is currently home to a closed car wash, which will be demolished.

Site of the proposed Chipotle restaurant in Kingsport (Photo: WJHL)

If all goes to plan, the Chipotle will open sometime this winter, according to a company spokesperson. The freestanding restaurant will feature a drive-thru lane for picking digital orders and both interior and patio seating, plans show.

Chipotle has two other locations in the Tri-Cities: in Johnson City on North Roan Street and in Bristol, Tennessee at The Pinnacle.

Chipotle has more than 3,200 restaurants in the U.S. and abroad.

WHAT: New Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant

WHERE: 1401 East Stone Drive, Kingsport, between Hardee’s and Take 5 Oil Change

WHO: Five Oaks Development Group of Sevierville

WHEN: Planned to open this winter