KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — New home permits remained far above pre-pandemic levels in several of the Tri-Cities major Northeast Tennessee markets in 2023 — and the average value continued rising.

Data analyzed by News Channel 11 show a slight increase from 2022 in total permits for Washington County and slight decreases in Johnson City and Kingsport. Kingsport saw a 9% drop in permits from last year’s record of 296, but 2023’s 269 permits is still far above normal.

“It’s not wild and crazy growth,” Kingsport Assistant City Manager Jessica Harmon told News Channel 11 Tuesday. “270 so far seems like a whole lot and it is compared to our normal pre-pandemic.

New residential permits have soared in Kingsport since 2021. (Photo: WJHL)

“It’s consistent with our infrastructure and what we can manage, and it’s keeping us at a manageable pace where our quality of life remains the same.”

Washington County’s total, including manufactured homes, jumped 11% to 414, from 373 in 2022. Single-family stick-built home permits rose by 3%, from 319 to 330, while the average permit value for those non-manufactured homes was up 20%, from $305,000 in 2022 to $366,000 in 2023.

Johnson City saw its total drop below 200 for the first time since 2020, as permits declined 8% from 214 in 2022 to 196 in 2023. The average value was up 17%, from $290,000 in 2022 to $338,000 in 2023.

Kingsport, where home prices have traditionally been significantly lower than Johnson City and Washington County, had the largest increase in average permit value — from $241,000 in 2022 to $328,000 in 2023.

Harmon said that 36% increase becomes less concerning when looking at the overall availability of homes for purchase.

“Affordability is something that is always a concern, top of mind,” Harmon said.

“In reviewing our affordability, for new construction while it has crept up if you look at overall home sales prices, what people are actually purchasing in Kingsport, we are pretty middle of the road.”

Harmon said Kingsport’s leadership is trying to come up with innovative strategies to grapple with what she called “a national issue” of affordability. One approach is continuing to promote “infill development” — taking advantage of pockets within the city where developers can use existing street and utility infrastructure.

Kingsport’s average permit value for new construction increased 36% from 2022 to 2023. (Photo: WJHL)

“We have a lot of housing stock that was built when the city was started that could certainly see a redevelopment. Quite a bit, actually.”

Harmon said city leaders are collaborating with non-profits and for-profit developers, including as the city looks to convert its own surplus property, including that gained through delinquent tax sales, to residential opportunities. She said the city imposes some caveats on those properties, but she added that developers themselves are bringing ideas to the table.

“Workforce housing for our schoolteachers, our police officers, health care workers — they are trying to do their best to do what they can. They bring us ideas all the time to consider that they’ve seen in other areas, and so it’s a collaboration.”

Harmon said after years of relative stagnation, Kingsport seems to be growing at the kind of rate that Goldilocks might say is “just right.” The current estimate is about 6.5% population growth from 2020 to 2030.

“Between 5 and 10% is where a city should grow in 10 years just to remain economically healthy. So we’re on track to grow at a rate that’s very manageable keeping the quality of life that we all know and love.”