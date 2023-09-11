Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore!

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — National homebuilder D.R. Horton is readying for the first phase of a 120-home subdivision off of Indian Ridge Road.

Infrastructure developer Landstar is putting streets in for “Archer’s Pointe,” which will include 64 single-family homes in the first phase. The property is just north of a tight S-curve where the City of Johnson City plans to build a traffic circle. It’s also about a mile west of Woodland Elementary.

Landstar owner Danny Karst said streets should be complete in about a month. They’ve been slowed by some heavy August rains.

After that, D.R. Horton will begin construction on the individual lots. Homes on offer will be similar to those in the builder’s Cardinal Forest development in north Johnson City. Those range from three to five bedrooms and start in the low $300,000’s in price.

The project will occupy two tracts of land totaling about 40 acres that were purchased by Cambro Partners — a 26.5-acre tract bought for $850,000 in 2006 and 13.5 acres purchased for $280,000 in 2012.

WHAT: 64 new single-family houses on 26 acres.

WHERE: Off of Indian Ridge Road, Johnson City.

WHO: Landstar (infrastructure development) and D.R. Horton (home construction).

WHEN: First houses to be ready for occupancy in 2024.

YOUR TAX BENEFIT: Based on an average assessment of $350,000 for 64 homes, the project would generate about $132,000 annually in Washington County property taxes and another $95,000 in Johnson City property taxes.