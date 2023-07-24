Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore!

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Chalk up another round of development attracted by the new K-8 Jonesborough school.

A month after News Channel 11 reported on the 137 townhomes that will comprise “Saylor’s Place” within sight of the school, another developer is breaking ground nearby.

Prep work on “Skyline Landing” off of Skyline Drive in Jonesborough, Tenn. (WJHL)

Instead of national builder D.R. Horton, this time it’s local builder Ethan Buckingham partnering with Richard Tucker on a 60-home development, “Skyline Landing,” behind a stretch of homes along Skyline Drive.

Site work has just begun at the irregularly shaped property that Buckingham said he and partners are “not going to mass grade. We’re going to cut the roads and let it be what it is.”

Buckingham said the lots will be larger than if the sloping property, which crosses Boones Creek and angles along a parallel path to Rocky Hollow Road, was graded flat. The development will also be served by Jonesborough water and sewer.

He said grading and infrastructure work should be complete around January 2024, which is when the new school is scheduled to open. Houses will be 3 and 4-bedroom, 1,700 square feet and larger. Buckingham said some will be two story on slab and others will have basements.

The development will sit on land currently occupied by a pasture. (Photo: WJHL)

Home construction could begin in the first quarter of 2024. The site plan shows one road in from Skyline, with a cul-de-sac at the end and one road off to its right, with two other roads stemming off of each other for a total of four cul-de-sacs.

Neighbors out watching the early work on the pastureland voiced disappointment at losing their current view. Buckingham said they’d still have their view of the mountains.

Property records show RET Partnership purchased the land for $744,600 on June 2 from area surveyor Joe McCoy and Randy Jarrett. They had bought the land in 2011 for $250,000.

Preliminary drawing of Skyline Landing. (Ethan Buckingham)

The county’s appraised value on the land market value currently is $8,100. An adjacent 61-acre property, also designated agricultural, shows a land market value of $358,100.

WHAT: 60 new single-family houses on 49 acres.

WHERE: Off of Skyline Drive, Jonesborough (near new Jonesborough School).

WHO: RET Partnership.

WHEN: First houses to be constructed starting in early 2024.

YOUR TAX BENEFIT: Based on an average assessment of $500,000 for 60 homes, the project would generate about $250,000 annually in combined Washington County and Jonesborough town property taxes.