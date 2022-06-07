LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Troyer’s Food Truck Rally is coming to town on Tuesday, and visitors can expect to be spoiled for choice when they get there.
According to a Facebook post from Troyer’s Mountain View Country Market, the event will officially begin at 3 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. June 7 (rain or shine).
Here’s a small list of the vendors expected to make an appearance:
- Opie’s Pizza Wagon – Wood-fired pizza tossed by hand.
- Spanqui’s – A combo of Italian, New Yorker, Spanish and Caribbean cuisine.
- Trucky Cheese – Gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.
- Baked & Loaded – Smothered baked potatoes and nachos.
- Lobster Dogs Food Truck of Tennessee – Stuffed avocadoes and lobster/crab/shrimp rolls.
- The Project Waffle Family – Hot chicken and waffles tacos.
- Allen’s Sweet Paradise – Smoothies, pudding and ice cream.
- Island Vibe Grill – Jerk chicken, kebabs and rice bowls.
- Munchie Machine – Nachos, BBQ bowls and tacos.
- Fork in the Road Concessions and Catering – Fried catfish, hot dogs and classic burgers.
- Hound Dogs of Johnson City – Locally-sourced hotdogs, brats and comfort food.
- Nacho Average Food Truck – Burgers, nachos, waffle fries and more.
- Pastor Pig BBQ – BBQ sandwiches, sloppy joes and chicken salad sandwiches.
- Southern Flo’s – Mac and cheese wing bowls, Philly sandwiches and queso fries.
- The Whiskey Kitchen – Smoked ribs, poutine, smash burgers and smothered fries.
- Maybe Today – Southern breakfast featuring buttermilk biscuits, eggs, gravy and hearty burritos.
- Southern Cross Food Truck – Southern cuisine with banana pudding, soup beans and homemade chili.
- Kettle-licious – Gourmet kettle corn.
- Appalachian Ice – Ice cream and Italian ice served out of a retro step van.
- Grann’s Gourmet Apples & Confections – Candied apples featuring peanuts, caramel and assorted toppings.
- Bear Tracks Coffee – Specialty coffee and ice cream, served with a local twist.
- Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts – Handmade donuts and deserts with gourmet toppings.
If you can’t find something that fits your tastes in that list, there’s always next month.