WHITESBURG, Ky. (WJHL) — A Whitesburg, Kentucky firefighter died on Monday after being in a coma for three days.

According to the Kentucky Firefighters Association, Assistant Chief Joe Back collapsed and went unconscious while on the scene of an emergency medical response on Friday.

Back was treated immediately and was taken to a nearby hospital where he remained in a coma until his death on Monday afternoon, the association said.

Back is survived by his wife and adult son, the association said. He was 59 years old and had served with the Whitesburg Fire Department for just under 30 years.

The KFA asked people to keep the Back and Whitesburg Fire families in their thoughts and prayers.