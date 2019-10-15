White Cane Awareness Day observed at Mountain Home VA

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Blind and visually impaired veterans observed white cane awareness day Tuesday.

They put some of the tools they use to read and perform every day activities on display at the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

“White means visually impaired or legally blind and a lot of the population across the united states do not understand what the white cane, so when you see it, that’s what it means,” Wayne Allen of the Blinded Veterans Association said.

For blind people, the white cane is an essential tool that gives them the ability to achieve a full and independent life. It allows them to move freely and safely from place to place.

“The white cane is an identification tool, not just a mobility tool, but it also helps the public to identify blinded individuals,” Visual Impairment Services Team Coordinator Shelly Leek said.

At the urging of the National Federation for the blind in 1964, Congress designated October 15 as white cane awareness day.