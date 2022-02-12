ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you miss Victorian times or simply enjoy a good cup of tea, Whisk Bakery in Erwin is hosting an afternoon tea party to raise money for local performers March 12.

According to a Facebook post from the business, the party will feature three different tea treats and the choice between hot tea, lemonade or hot chocolate. While it isn’t required, fancy dress and English attire is encouraged to get guests in the spirit of the afternoon.

To lend some history to the event, Valley Beautiful Antique Mall will provide antique tea sets for guests tp enjoy. Whisk says all profits from the event will go to the Erwin Second Story Theatre Troupe for summer program costs.

“This will be so much fun for all mothers and daughters, aunts and nieces, and/or grandmothers and granddaughters,” the post says.

Each ticket is $15, and the first group of younger guests will be seated at 3 p.m. with guests 12 and older seated at 5 p.m. the same day.