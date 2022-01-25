Which shows are coming to Barter Theatre in 2022?

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Theatregoers in the Tri-Cities can look forward to a new year full of on-stage performances at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon.

A message from Katy Brown, the Producing Artistic Director at the Barter Theatre, says that the 2022 season has been entitled Common Ground and focuses on people with differences finding strength in one another.

The theatre’s website says the spring season will kick off with a production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet from March 31 through April 16.

Barter then goes in the musical direction as the group performs Kentucky Spring, which runs from April 23 through May 22.

Four productions will grace the stage in the summer season, starting with Every Brilliant Thing from May 20 through Aug. 20. For fans of Dolly Parton, the musical adaptation of 9 to 5 will be on Gilliam Stage from June 3 through Aug. 21.

For the comedy fans, Barter will feature Always a Bridesmaid from June 17 through Aug. 20. The summer season wraps with the production of Airness on June 30 through Aug. 20, which features adult humor and language and centers around characters engaged in an air guitar competition.

In the fall season, fans of whodunnits can look forward to seeing Murder on the Orient Express Sept. 3 through Nov. 5. In a completely different vein, Barter will also feature its production of the comedy Ripcord from Sept. 16 through Nov. 5.

The fall season will be rounded off on the Smith Stage by Barter’s performance of The Royale from Sept. 29 through Nov. 5.

As 2022 comes to an end, drama lovers can see an old classic played out on the stage as Barter produces It’s A Wonderful Life from Nov. 12 through Dec. 28. For a shorter time, Smith Stage will be home to Over the River and Through the Woods from Nov. 19 through Dec. 24.

For more information on the 2022 schedule and each production, click here.