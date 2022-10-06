(WJHL) — Several area tattoo shops are celebrating the Halloween season with spooky-themed pieces of art available the entire month of October.
Flash sheets posted by various tattoo artists showcase an array of options — from Hocus Pocus and skeletons to candy corn creations and Jack-o-lanterns.
The following tattoo shops have posted Halloween flash tattoo options:
2 Ton Tattoo Gallery
Where: 1308 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport
When: Through Oct. 31. Walk-ins and appointments are available
More: Call 423-288-2866
Alchemy & Shade
Where: 5661 Highway 11-E in Piney Flats
When: Through Oct. 31. Walk-ins and appointments are accepted
More: Pieces range from 3×3 to 6×4 and vary in price from $60-120. Shading is included; color is extra. Message for appointments or call 423-391-7198
Epic Ink Bristol
Where: 560 English St., Bristol, TN
When: Through Oct. 31
More: Tattoos run from $60-120, with color at an extra charge. For more information, visit the Facebook page, call 423-573-7070 or email epicink1313@gmail.com
Feelgoodinkk
Where: 406 Roy Martin Road Ste. 2 in Johnson City
When: Walk-ins or appointments available from Mondays through Saturdays, 2-8 p.m.
More: Color, shading and size increases are available for an extra cost
Greeneville Tattoo Co.
Where: 2565 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
When: Through October
More: Walk-ins only. Prices range from $60-200. There is an additional charge for color.
Ink-a-zoid Tattoos
Where: 5400 Fort Henry Drive Ste. 10 in Kingsport
When: Through Oct. 31. Open every day from 2-11 p.m. Walk-ins accepted
More: $80 for an outline of the flash tattoo. $90 for a tattoo with shading. $100 for a colored tattoo. Additional charges for alterations in size, design and more than three colors
Ink’s Outlaws Tattoo
Where: 724 W. Center St. in Kingsport
When: Through Oct. 31
More: Black and gray tattoos. Make an appointment by calling 423-765-0868 or by emailing inkdoutlawstattoo@gmail.com.
Ink Therapy of Elizabethton
Where: 602 B E. Elk Ave
When: Oct. 10-31
More: Message the Facebook page for appointments or questions. Tattoos are 3 inches. Size and color are extra. Appointments only, and no flash sheet tattoos on hands, ribs or neck.
Skinsations Kingsport
Where: 3032 N. John B. Dennis Highway
When: Can schedule an appointment. Walk-ins also accepted
More: For more information, call 423-765-0005