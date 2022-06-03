(WJHL) – June 3 marks National Doughnut Day, and several bakeries and eateries are offering special deals on their treats. Below is a list of some of the doughnut deals you can snag in the Tri-Cities:

Daylight Donuts

Daylight Donuts in Johnson City is celebrating the tasty treat day by offering a free glazed doughnut to anyone who comes to the shop. No purchase is necessary to get that free doughnut.

Krispy Kreme

The national chain is letting customers get creative on National Doughnut Day. Anyone who visits a Krispy Kreme location may choose any flavor of doughnut and get one free.

Peggy Ann Bakery

While Johnson City’s Peggy Ann location may be gone, the original Greeneville location is still operating. The bakery is giving a free dozen doughnut holes with each purchase on June 3.