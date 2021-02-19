Where people in Johnson City are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Johnson City are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Spartanburg between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Canva

#25. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Cleveland in 2014-2018: 58

– Migration from Cleveland to Johnson City: 56 (#124 most common destination from Cleveland)

– Net migration: 2 to Cleveland

lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

– Migration to Des Moines in 2014-2018: 60

– Migration from Des Moines to Johnson City: 0

– Net migration: 60 to Des Moines

Ianmccor // Wikicommons

#23. Sumter, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Sumter in 2014-2018: 62

– Migration from Sumter to Johnson City: 0

– Net migration: 62 to Sumter

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#22. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 78

– Migration from Orlando to Johnson City: 76 (#129 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 2 to Orlando

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#21. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Killeen in 2014-2018: 85

– Migration from Killeen to Johnson City: 0

– Net migration: 85 to Killeen

Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Hickory in 2014-2018: 87

– Migration from Hickory to Johnson City: 18 (#60 most common destination from Hickory)

– Net migration: 69 to Hickory

SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Roanoke in 2014-2018: 87

– Migration from Roanoke to Johnson City: 73 (#35 most common destination from Roanoke)

– Net migration: 14 to Roanoke

AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Winchester in 2014-2018: 91

– Migration from Winchester to Johnson City: 0

– Net migration: 91 to Winchester

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2014-2018: 94

– Migration from Miami to Johnson City: 128 (#144 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 34 to Johnson City

FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Lexington in 2014-2018: 95

– Migration from Lexington to Johnson City: 8 (#141 most common destination from Lexington)

– Net migration: 87 to Lexington

Famartin // Wikicommons

#15. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2014-2018: 100

– Migration from Baltimore to Johnson City: 13 (#241 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 87 to Baltimore

Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Clarksville in 2014-2018: 102

– Migration from Clarksville to Johnson City: 102 (#56 most common destination from Clarksville)

– Net migration: 0 to Johnson City

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 107

– Migration from Charlotte to Johnson City: 74 (#133 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 33 to Charlotte

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#12. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2014-2018: 127

– Migration from Raleigh to Johnson City: 18 (#171 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 109 to Raleigh

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#11. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

– Migration to North Port in 2014-2018: 138

– Migration from North Port to Johnson City: 81 (#62 most common destination from North Port)

– Net migration: 57 to North Port

Home4tnindustry // Wikimedia

#10. Morristown, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Morristown in 2014-2018: 142

– Migration from Morristown to Johnson City: 91 (#11 most common destination from Morristown)

– Net migration: 51 to Morristown

Noel Pennington//Flickr

#9. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis in 2014-2018: 147

– Migration from Memphis to Johnson City: 320 (#30 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 173 to Johnson City

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#8. Asheville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Asheville in 2014-2018: 151

– Migration from Asheville to Johnson City: 166 (#24 most common destination from Asheville)

– Net migration: 15 to Johnson City

Imilious // Wikicommons

#7. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

– Migration to Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 189

– Migration from Chattanooga to Johnson City: 117 (#27 most common destination from Chattanooga)

– Net migration: 72 to Chattanoogahttps://79eb4aa56d3d261103a6cb5c6aad873f.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#6. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 200

– Migration from Tampa to Johnson City: 130 (#120 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 70 to Tampa

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 218

– Migration from Dallas to Johnson City: 47 (#243 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 171 to Dallas

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 341

– Migration from Atlanta to Johnson City: 323 (#107 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 18 to Atlanta

David Wilson // Flickr

#3. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2014-2018: 635

– Migration from Knoxville to Johnson City: 709 (#6 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 74 to Johnson Cityhttps://79eb4aa56d3d261103a6cb5c6aad873f.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html

f11photo // Shutterstock

#2. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 1,667

– Migration from Nashville to Johnson City: 554 (#16 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 1,113 to Nashville

Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

– Migration to Kingsport in 2014-2018: 2,229

– Migration from Kingsport to Johnson City: 1,888 (#1 most common destination from Kingsport)

– Net migration: 341 to Kingsport