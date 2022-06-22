(WJHL) — With the Fourth of July nearing, many wonder if they live in an area that allows the use of fireworks.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of jurisdictions and their firework ordinances before the celebrations pop off.

You CANNOT set off fireworks in the following cities, towns and counties:

Abingdon, Virginia — It is illegal to transport, manufacture, store, [offer to] sell, buy, use, ignite or explode any firecracker, torpedo, skyrocket or other device known as a firework. This does not apply to sparklers, fountains, Pharaoh’s serpents, caps for pistols or pinwheels known as whirligigs or spinning jennies. Anyone who wishes to present a firework show must receive permission from the town manager. Those who violate the firework ordinance face a misdemeanor and up to 12 months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine or both.

— It is illegal to transport, manufacture, store, [offer to] sell, buy, use, ignite or explode any firecracker, torpedo, skyrocket or other device known as a firework. This does not apply to sparklers, fountains, Pharaoh’s serpents, caps for pistols or pinwheels known as whirligigs or spinning jennies. Anyone who wishes to present a firework show must receive permission from the town manager. Those who violate the firework ordinance face a misdemeanor and up to 12 months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine or both. Bristol, Tennessee — It is illegal to use “common fireworks” and “special fireworks.” They are defined as a device that produces a visible or audible effect. It is illegal to possess, manufacture, store, handle, sell or use them without permission from the fire chief in conjunction with the state fire marshal. Doing so without permission is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

— It is illegal to use “common fireworks” and “special fireworks.” They are defined as a device that produces a visible or audible effect. It is illegal to possess, manufacture, store, handle, sell or use them without permission from the fire chief in conjunction with the state fire marshal. Doing so without permission is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500. Bristol, Virginia — It is illegal to have or use fireworks, defined by Virginia State Code as devices that can ignite or explode. Permitted devices include pinwheels, fountains and sparklers.

— It is illegal to have or use fireworks, defined by Virginia State Code as devices that can ignite or explode. devices include pinwheels, fountains and sparklers. Elizabethton, Tennessee — It is illegal for any person, firm or corporation to possess, manufacture, store, distribute, [offer to] sell or use any fireworks. The fire marshal can permit the use of fireworks for public or private displays. Violators face a fine of $50 and court costs of $50.

— It is illegal for any person, firm or corporation to possess, manufacture, store, distribute, [offer to] sell or use any fireworks. The fire marshal can permit the use of fireworks for public or private displays. Violators face a fine of $50 and court costs of $50. Erwin, Tennessee — The use of fireworks within city limits is illegal.

— The use of fireworks within city limits is illegal. Johnson City, Tennessee — It is illegal to sell, keep or give away firecrackers, cannon crackers, torpedos, Roman candles, skyrockets, pinwheels or any firework within the city or one mile of the city. It is illegal to use, sell or possess fireworks within the city. Those who wish to give public displays must obtain a permit from the city recorder.

— It is illegal to sell, keep or give away firecrackers, cannon crackers, torpedos, Roman candles, skyrockets, pinwheels or any firework within the city or one mile of the city. It is illegal to use, sell or possess fireworks within the city. Those who wish to give public displays must obtain a permit from the city recorder. Jonesborough, Tennessee — It is illegal to sell, keep, give away or offer to sell any firecracker, cannon cracker, torpedo, Roman candle, skyrocket, pinwheel or firework “of any nature whatsoever” within the town.

— It is illegal to sell, keep, give away or offer to sell any firecracker, cannon cracker, torpedo, Roman candle, skyrocket, pinwheel or firework “of any nature whatsoever” within the town. Kingsport, Tennessee — Fireworks are defined as any device used to produce a visible or audible effect by combustion, deflagration or detonation. Those who violate this face a civil penalty up to $50 for each offense.

— Fireworks are defined as any device used to produce a visible or audible effect by combustion, deflagration or detonation. Those who violate this face a civil penalty up to $50 for each offense. Marion, Virginia — It is illegal to transport, manufacture, store, sell, offer, buy, use or ignite any firecracker, torpedo, skyrocket or other substance or thing that contains any explosive or inflammable compound to explode. While on private properties, residents may use sparklers, fountains, Pharaoh’s serpents, caps for pistols or to pinwheels, whirligigs or spinning jennies.

— It is illegal to transport, manufacture, store, sell, offer, buy, use or ignite any firecracker, torpedo, skyrocket or other substance or thing that contains any explosive or inflammable compound to explode. While on private properties, residents may use sparklers, fountains, Pharaoh’s serpents, caps for pistols or to pinwheels, whirligigs or spinning jennies. Washington County, Virginia — It is illegal to possess, use, store, sell or handle any firework that explodes or flies into the air.

You CAN use fireworks on personal properties within the county limits of the following:

Tennessee prevents the sale of fireworks to those under 16 years. Those who are 16 and 17 must have a photo ID to purchase them.

Carter County

Greene County

Sullivan County (only on holidays until midnight)

(only on holidays until midnight) Washington County, Tennessee

This city allows fireworks on personal properties under the following guidelines:

Greeneville, Tennessee —

“It shall be unlawful for any person to possess, manufacture, store, offer for sale, sell at retail, or use or explode any fireworks, including all consumer fireworks that are defined as Division 1.4G materials. The fire marshal and/or his or her designee shall permit the use of fireworks for public or private displays when all of the provisions of NFPA 1123, Code for Fireworks Display, 2010 edition, published by the National Fire

Protection Association (which NFPA Code is hereby adopted in its entirety by reference and included as a part of the fire prevention code), and all provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, § 68-104-211 are met and after all necessary permits have been issued. Every such use or display shall be handled by a competent operator approved by the fire marshal and/or his or her designee and shall be of such character and so located, discharged or fired so as not to be hazardous to property or endanger any person. Notwithstanding the regulations outlined above, Class C common fireworks, as defined in Tennessee Code Annotated 68-104-108, shall be allowed to be detonated/exhibited by private citizens between the hours of 4:00 p.m. July 4th and 1:00 a.m. July 5th and the hours of 4:00 p.m. December 31st and 1:00 a.m. January 1st”